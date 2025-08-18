Photographer captures world’s biggest sunfish in rare sighting

The ocean sunfish, scientifically known as Mola Mola, is the heaviest bony fish on Earth, and has been recorded by a photographer.

Adult ocean sunfish typically weigh between 247 and 1,000kg (545 and 2,2025 lbs). Imagine a small car, but flat, with giant fins instead of wheels.

It is native to tropical and temperate waters worldwide. However, it has rarely been captured on the camera.

In contrary to sleek predators such as sharks or tuna, sunfish have a tall, comical slab-like body with tiny mouths, bug-eyed expressions, and massive dorsal and anal fins. The fins usually flap like wings.

They usually dive deep in the sea to hunt jellyfish; therefore it is nearly impossible to capture them on camera.

In a remarkable sight, a photographer captured the rare moment on camera during a mobula and a cetacean expedition with a team of expert divers namely apex ocean divers.

Taking to Instagram, the photographer wrote: “we found this massive specimen far off short just sunbathing at the surface. It was barely bothered by our presence and just kept on doing its thing, letting us take these amazing pictures.”



