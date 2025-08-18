Influencer Molly Mae Hague hit with another fine after luxury Turkey trip

Molly Mae Hague appeared unfazed after receiving her 6th penalty of the year on Friday.

The multimillionaire influencer, 26, has just returned from her luxurious trip to Turkey, where she shared pictures showing she had a blast with her partner Tommy Furry and their daughter Bambi.

The former Love Island star was spotted peeling yet another parking ticket off her flashy G-Wagon. The fine, typically of £75 for an on-street violation is reduced by half it paid within 14 days, reported DailyMail.

Her public appearance comes after Tommy Fury admitted he does not blame Molly for calling off their relationship last year.

Fans were left shocked when the couple announced their split last August, after welcoming daughter Bambi, now, two, and getting engaged the year prior.

However, they later they rekindled their romance and now live together, often sharing precious moments from their lives- whether on a luxurious foreign trip or while spending quality time with their daughter.

Previously, Molly, shared sneak peek into her family life, showing their daughter Bambi, being put to bed. In one picture, Molly flashed a million-dollar smile while Tommy wrapped his arm around her as they stood by Bambi's cot.

It's worth noting that so far this summer, Molly has enjoyed first class trips to Dubai, Paris, Saint Tropez and even attended Wimbledon's Centre Court, where she received VIP treatment after being invited by tournament sponsor Evian.