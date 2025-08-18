Queen Margrethe trades crown for needle and thread in Viborg Cathedral

Queen Margrethe steps out for rare outing.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark delighted royal watchers on Sunday as she made a rare public appearance following her abdication earlier this year.

The former monarch attended a special mass at Viborg Cathedral, where she helped inaugurate a new ceremonial clock.

Known for her artistic flair and passion for design, Queen Margrethe’s latest project added a deeply personal touch to the historic cathedral, drawing admiration from attendees who warmly welcomed her return to the spotlight.

She collaborated with embroiderer Lizzi Damgaard and the Society for Church Art to create the ceremonial garment.

The design complements Joakim Skovgaard’s famed decorations of the cathedral (1897–1906) as well as the bishop’s robe Margrethe designed for the diocese back in 1989.

During the festive service, attended by both congregation and special guests, the Queen’s creation was officially welcomed into the liturgical life of Viborg Cathedral.

This latest project continues her long-standing tradition of blending faith and artistry.

Since the mid-1970s, she has designed and in some cases personally embroidered church textiles across Denmark, Greenland, Germany, and England, including bishop’s robes, altar cloths, wedding rugs, and even a hymn book cover.