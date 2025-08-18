Duchess Sophie sends special message in new appearance with Prince Edward

Duchess Sophie sent a special message with her outfit choice in a fresh appearance with Prince Edward.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were spotted at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival to watch 1 Moment in Time by Sean Alexander - The Confusionist.

For the outing, Sophie wore a beautiful maxi skirt by Lexy London, which showcased the feminine side of her. For the top, the mother-of-two donned a light pink jumper.

According to Hello! Magazine, fashion expert Angela Kyte shared that Sophie, with her outfit choice, was giving a sign of being approachable as an active working royal.

She said, "What I particularly admire about this look is the way it bridges refinement and approachability, a balance she consistently strikes with ease."

The stylist decoded Sophie's love for pastel colours, which create a stylish but polished look.

While keeping in mind the creative event, the Duchess of Edinburgh's outfit set "a tone of understated femininity without being flashy or ostentatious."

Moreover, Angela believes that Sophie's "style philosophy of being modern, feminine, and approachable, with an unmistakable whisper of luxury in every detail."

It is important to note that Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's new sighting came after they performed a significant royal duty during VJ Day commemoration.