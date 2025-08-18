Wildfires continue to ravage Spain as heatwave persists for third week

Firefighters across Spain are battling with at least 20 major wildfires as the country endures its third consecutive week of extreme heatwave.

The wildfires have impacted the northwestern region of Galicia the most, where multiple fires have merged into one large blaze, forcing massive evacuations, the closure of highways, and railway suspensions.

Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez visited the affected areas, warning that “there are still some challenging days ahead and unfortunately the weather is not on our side.”

Three people have died due to the devastating wildfire that burned around 1,150 square kilometers of forest and vegetation.

To ensure safety, thousands of residents have been evacuated as flames spread rapidly through drought-parched landscapes.

Historical regions of Spain, including Castile, Leon, Extremadura, and Asturias are also affected by severe fires while neighbouring Portugal contends with similar blazes.

Spain’s national weather service, AEMET (Agencia Estatal de Meteorología), also issued risk warnings for severe fires in multiple regions as temperatures are expected to reach 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) in some areas.

To escalate the firefighting efforts, 500 additional troops have been deployed from its Military Emergencies Unit (UME), bringing the total number of personnel to 1,900.

The county has also activated the European Union’s Civil Protection Mechanism under which France and Italy are giving support to Spain in the form of water bombers.

Germany is also showing support as it has sent 67 specially trained firefighters along with 21 vehicles, which are expected to arrive on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

In the light of the current situation, North Rhine-Westphalia's Interior Minister Herbert Reul said: “It is self-evident for us to send out firefighters to provide support. In Europe, we stand by each other especially when it matters most.”