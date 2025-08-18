Taylor Swift fans speculate about major hint in 'Showgirl' tracklist

Taylor Swift may have left a telling clue in ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ announcement

Taylor Swift fans have once again got hold of their magnifying glasses to look for the Easter Eggs the pop superstar might have left in the album announcement details.

The 35-year-old pop superstar announced her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, last week on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce’s podcast, New Heights.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker disclosed the album cover, three special edition album covers, as well as the tracklist for the upcoming release.

Although the context of the song titles will only be clear after the album’s release on October 3, fans have some speculations about what they could be about.

One thoughtful Swiftie took to Instagram and shared a video of herself pointing out a subtle detail on the tracklist.

The fan and blogger, who goes by Jordan Fairchild on Instagram, pointed out that the Grammy winner’s 10th track on the upcoming album, is titled Cancelled with a double ‘l’ which is not incorrect but it doesn’t align with the US spelling of the word which uses a single ‘l.’

Fairchild went on to explain that this detail could be a deliberate clue to indicate that the song is about someone who is British, which is why it uses the UK spelling.

The idea is not far-reaching because Swift has recently been famously linked with not one, but two British people, Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy.

The song could be about either of them, or both, but that is left to the Lover songstress to reveal with the song.