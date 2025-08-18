Sharon Stone responds to a rumour about dating Nelly rapper

Sharon Stone has recently made surprising admission about dating a famous rapper, Nelly in a new interview.

The Basic Instinct actress responded to a speculation that she once dated Nelly during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

When Andy asked Sharon about dating a rapper, the 67-year-old replied, “Yes I did.”

“Did you have a second date?” questioned the talk show host, to which Total Recall actress said, “No, I did not.”

Sharon’s dating admission came after the actress opened up in January about finding love over the years.

Earlier, speaking with The Times, the Catwoman actress recalled one memorable experience with a “heroin addict”.

Sharon mentioned that she met this person on a dating app, who was “clearly 20,000 heroin injections later than the picture he sent” her.

However, after learning about his addiction, the Casino actress said at the time, “I tell the waiter, ‘I’ll have a glass of water.’ He [the date] had a cocktail: absinthe or something. And I said, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t stay.’”

Despite being unlucky in love, Sharon still hoped that 2025 would bring her somebody special.

“This is the year that I want to fall in love — 100 percent,” she told the outlet, revealing she was active on the dating app Tinder.

Meanwhile, Nelly tied the knot with fellow rapper Ashanti and they share one kid.

Sharon, on the other hand, is currently single and a mother to three kids.