Gal Gadot defends interview, alleges 'personal, visceral' attacks on her

Gal Gadot opened up on 'The A Talks' last week about why she thinks 'Snow White' flopped

Gal Gadot is standing by her recent interview, where she finally got honest about why she thinks her movie with Rachel Zegler, Snow White, famously flopped.

Just hours after her interview on Israeli TV show The A Talks went viral, the Wonder Woman actress took to her Instagram Stories to clarify why she brought up October 7 when talking about Snow White.

“I was honored to join an extraordinary interview with inspiring interviewers, whose questions go straight to the heart. Sometimes we respond to questions from an emotional place,” she began.

Gadot, 40, alleged that people were criticising her “in a very personal, almost visceral way” because of her nationality.

She then acknowledged that the Disney film, directed by Marc Webb, “didn’t fail solely because of external pressures. There are many factors why a film succeeds or fails, and success is never guaranteed.”

But in her original interview, which originally premiered Thursday, August 14, Gadot exclusively pointed to the “pressure put on celebrities, actors, creators to post against Israel," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I was disappointed that the movie was incredibly affected by all of that and that it didn’t do well at the box office. But it is what it is, you win some, you lose some,” she added