Kate Middleton purchases luxury antique furniture for new home: Report

Kensington Palace recently confirmed that Prince William and Princess Kate will move to the Forest Lodge

Princess Kate has been spotted furniture shopping as she and Prince William prepare to move their family into what is being labelled their new “forever home.”

According to an August 15 report by The Sun, the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their kids — Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 — are set to relocate from Adelaide Cottage to the grand Forest Lodge in Windsor later this year.

Over the summer, locals reportedly saw Kate browsing a storehouse on the Windsor Estate that sells surplus royal furniture and antiques, picking out pieces to suit the new space.

Among her finds was a 24-seater dining table. A source told the Daily Mail the purchase makes sense, explaining: “This house is much larger than Adelaide Cottage. There is a dining room and drawing room which require substantial pieces of furniture.”

The 300-year-old Georgian manor is currently undergoing renovations, with planning applications revealing both internal and external work. The move is being privately funded by the couple, with no taxpayer cost, The Sun added.

One insider explained the deeper motivation for the move, telling The Sun: “Windsor has become their home. However, over the last few years while they have lived at Adelaide Cottage, there have been some really difficult times.”

The source continued, “This is a move for the long-term. They see it as their forever home.”

A Kensington Palace spokesman also confirmed over the weekend: “The Wales family will move house later this year.”