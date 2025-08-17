The Weeknd beats Beyonce to a major career milestone

The Weeknd broke Beyonce’s record with recent achievement

The Weeknd achieved historical success with his currently ongoing After Hours Til Dawn tour.

The 35-year-old R&B singer, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, broke Beyonce’s record for the biggest R&B tour in history.

The Starboy hitmaker crossed $635.5 million selling over 5 million tickets for the tour, leaving Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour behind which grossed $579.8 million in 2023, as reported by Billboard.

Queen Bey still holds the record for biggest country tour of all time with her Cowboy Carter Tour but The Weeknd takes the cake for R&B.

The Save Your Tears singer reached the $600 million milestone with two blockbuster shows in Philadelphia at the end if July.

After Hours Til Dawn tour is only the ninth tour to ever cross that mark and the one and only by an R&B or Black artist.

The Weeknd has also become the only R&B and Black singer to sell more than 5 million tickets for a single tour.

The Grammy winning singer is promoting three of his albums, After Hours, Dawn FM, and Hurry Up Tomorrow, for his long tour.

According to the outlet, by the tour’s end on September 3 in San Antonio, Texas, it will have made approximately $700 million and sold 5.5 million tickets.