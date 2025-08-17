Nicki Minaj 'loving' Lana Del Rey–Ethel Cain feud

Lana Del Rey sparked a fan frenzy after igniting a feud with alt-pop artist Ethel Cain, but among all, rap superstar Nicki Minaj looked like she’d grabbed a giant bucket of popcorn to sit back and enjoy the chaos.

While the internet was buzzing after a song snippet Del Rey shared taking subtle shots at Cain, the Girl on Fire singer weighed in on the drama with enthusiasm.

"I’ve been singing ‘Ethel cain hated my instagram post’ all morning. Help!!!!!" Minaj, real name Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "And something about the Waffle House & a picture w/some boy? But how can a melody & instruments & background vocals & the mixing be so good that I’m walking around all day talking about a person named…"

The snippet referenced photos both singers posted featuring Salem’s Jack Donaghue and a New York Times headline calling Cain "the most famous girl at the Waffle House." Cain responded by revealing that Del Rey had blocked her on Instagram.

The Trinidadian rapper and singer-songwriter clarified she wasn’t taking sides but loved the energy of the feud, recalling a past Lana Instagram post that took aim at other female artists without much pushback.

"Remember that time Lana dissed all the girlies but we had no idea why but none of us said anything back?" the Barbie World songstress continued. "Lmaooooo not we let Lana walk in the lunchroom & run EVERYBODY pockets wit no weapon & no gang & said not one thing about it. Lmfaooooo. AYO [hysteric laugh emoji] I fkng love this shit yo."

Minaj, 42, also expressed how the new snippet made her understand why fans sometimes become die-hard followers of artists after discovering new songs late in their careers.