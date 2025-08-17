Justin Bieber sparks outrage among fans with new Kendall Jenner update

Justin Bieber fans react to new picture with Kendall Jenner

Justin Bieber has sparked a conversation on social media with his latest picture with Kendall Jenner.

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday, August 16, and shared a snap with the supermodel, 28, from his night out with wife and friends in Los Angeles.

Even though Justin’s wife, Hailey is best friends with Kendall, 29, and had a hilarious take on the picture, saying, “It’s always Kendall telling a story with her hands,” fans had different opinions.

Social media users flocked to the comments section after one warned, “the internet’s not gonna like this post.”

One critic wrote, “This man posted up with everybody but his wife,” while another claimed, “Kendall is always too close to somebodies man.”

A third asked, “weren't this two together at some point,” and one noted, “I don’t think he remembers he’s married.”

“He loves everyone but hailey,” another complained.

However, there were other supportive fans who called out the haters, asking them to not jump to conclusions. One such fan wrote, “what’s funny is hailey is probably the one that probably took this picture and everyone is writing think pieces. justin is the only person that can’t take a picture with a friend and have it just be a picture with a friend.”