Charli XCX 'Brat' era comes to end

Charli XCX has said annyeong (Korean for goodbye) to her BRAT era as she moves on to her next artistic chapter.

During her South Korean concert on Friday, August 15, she delivered the final headlining performance in support of her blockbuster album BRAT at the One Universe Festival in Gwacheon-si.

To mark the occasion, Charli, who tied the knot with The 1975’s George Daniel in July, surprised fans with a teaser for her upcoming creative project: The Moment, her new collaboration with A24.

Charli’s BRAT era marked one of the most defining and daring phases of her career. Centered around her sixth studio album, BRAT, released on June 7, 2024, this era showcases a return to her underground, club-driven roots.

The English singer-songwriter dominated last summer with the release of BRAT, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, her highest position to date.

Musically, the album leans heavily into experimental electronic, hyperpop, and glitchy rave production, while lyrically diving into themes of identity, fame, insecurity, and raw emotional honesty.

The album was hailed as a masterpiece, with fans lauding the songstress for her fearless authenticity and genre-pushing production. Tracks like Von Dutch, 360, and B2b went viral on TikTok and eventually dominated club playlists.

BRAT became a cultural moment with its lo-fi and bratty visual branding drenched in neon green. Messy graphics and meme-friendly promo led fans to immediately adopt it.

Charli, full name Charlotte Emma Aitchison, referred to her listeners as "brats," turning it into an identity.

BRAT era is Charli at her most unapologetic, blending high-concept pop with raw vulnerability, and chaotic energy.

Now, following the success of the album and its accompanying tour, the singer appears to be shifting her focus to films.