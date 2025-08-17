Emma Stone remembers cringe-worthy moment with Angelina Jolie

Emma Stone recently reminisced about her 2011 Golden Globes experience, highlighting a cringe-worthy moment between her mother, Krista Stone, and Angelina Jolie.

During a segment of Vogue's Life in Looks video series, Stone shared the story of how her mom asked Jolie, a mother of six, if she had any kids.

The Cruella star recalled, "That was a really, really fun night because I brought my mom, and we sat next to Angelina Jolie, and she asked Angelina Jolie if she had any kids."

Her mom continued to ask follow-up questions, including "How old are they? What are their names?" despite clearly knowing the answers. Stone joked that her mom was "making small talk."

The encounter took place at the 68th Golden Globe Awards, where Stone was nominated for Best Performance in a Motion Picture in a Musical or Comedy for her role in Easy A.

Jolie was also nominated in the same category for her role in The Tourist. Stone fondly remembered the night, saying, "The Golden Globes is sort of these big round tables, and it feels like you're just constantly running into all these people that you only see on TV or in movies. Everybody is shorter than you think they are — except for Conan O'Brien."

The actress also poked fun at her spray tan from that night, saying, "Oh god, it's the spray tan again. I look like one solid thumb. That dress is so pretty. Why did I decide to match my skin tone to the dress?"

She added, "It's such a beautiful dress, such a beautiful shade, and I really thought the tan was the move"