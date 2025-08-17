Drake Bell takes steps to finalise divorce from Janet Von Schmeling

Drake Bell is taking steps to finalise his divorce from Janet Von Schmeling, with whom he shares a four-year-old son, Jeremy.

The Drake & Josh star filed new documents in Seminole County, Florida, on August 14, as part of the ongoing divorce process.

Von Schmeling initially filed for divorce in Los Angeles County in April 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences" and listing their separation date as September 2022. She requested primary custody of Jeremy with visitation rights for Bell.

Despite the long process, both parents seem committed to co-parenting and maintaining a loving relationship with their son.

Bell recently shared his approach to co-parenting on The Unplanned Podcast, emphasising the importance of his son knowing that both parents love and respect each other, even if they're not together.

"All my son knows is that me and his mom love each other, we're not together but we love each other and we respect each other and we love him unconditionally," he explained.

Bell's manager, Juan José Rovirosa, stated that the couple's priority is their son's safety and well-being, and they're handling the situation "from a place of love and respect." Rovirosa added that they're "closing a beautiful chapter of their lives."

Professionally, Bell is currently "fully focused on his music and ongoing projects," according to his manager. This renewed focus comes as he navigates his post-divorce life.