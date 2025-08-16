Margaret Qualley takes up new role after 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Margaret Qualley recently confessed to taking up a new role in life.

The Maid actress made the bombshell claim during her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 30-year-old while promoting her new movie Honey Don’t! revealed that she played matchmaker for her mother, Andie MacDowell.

And the person whom she tried to pair her mom with is the 67-year-old’s costar from the movie Groundhog Day costar, Bill Murray.

Qualley unveiled to the host that before she took the stage, Bill Murray visited her dressing room and that is when she played the cupid for the two.

"Okay, I once tried to set up Bill Murray with my mom," she shared the anecdote while playing True or False game with the 50-year-old.

Qualley jokingly continued, "Breaking news! Yeah, no. Literally tonight. Bill Murray popped into my backstage dressing room."

"So he pops in, he's all — you know what? He's wearing a Piggly Wiggly shirt, and I grew up in North Carolina, and Piggly Wiggly's a southern thing, I think," Qualley continued detailing the important meeting. "Cut to — I find out he's living in Charleston. My mom's living in Charleston. I know."

"He was like 'You know, your mom and I, we didn't get along so good while we were making that movie,'" Qualley further elaborated.

"And he was like, 'She took a long time to get her hair done, and she didn't know her lines this one time,' and I was like, 'Yeah, well I heard a different story, sir.' "

Qualley said, "I'm putting two and two together, he's living in Charleston, she's living in Charleston, they've got this kind of rage towards each other, but maybe he's trying to make amends. I'm like she's single, he's single, they're both crazy. Let's get it together!"

For the unversed, MacDowell shares three children with her former partner Paul Qualley among whom is Qualley.