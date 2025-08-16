Peter Andre, Emily's loved up Cyprus trip overshadow Katie Price feud

Peter Andre is seemingly ignoring all the drama and chaos with his ex Katie Price by sharing sweet moments with his new wife, Emily.

The singer, 52, who is currently on a family holiday with Emily, 36, posted loved up snaps, writing: 'Happy Birthday Emily. We love you beyond words.'

In one heartwarming photo, the couple can be seen walking hand-in-hand with their children Amelia, 11, Theo, eight, and one-year-old Arabella, across the beach.

For context, Peter's parents are Cypriot, and he shared the wholesome photo to his Instagram Story, captioning the update 'Cyprus.'

The TV personality had earlier, on Thursday, issued a statement accusing Katie of spreading 'baseless lies' over the past 16 years.

Just three hours later, Claire Powell, took to Instagram to share a cryptic message that read: 'The most dangerous anger comes from someone with a good heart. They hold it in, stay calm, and forgive, until one day, they can't any more. Do not push a good person too far.'

For context, Claire Powell, is the founder of The Can Group management agency, and had previously managed both Katie and Peter, helping them earn millions.