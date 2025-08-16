Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet eye romantic spot for long-awaited reunion?

Amid swirling breakup rumours, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet may soon be reuniting but not in Los Angeles.

The couple could be planning a private meet-up at a new location as sources divulged that the Dune 3 filming will shift locations from Budapest to Jordan and Abu Dhabi.

Nearly a week after the Oscar nominated actor skipped hir girlfriends birthday as Kylie turned 28 on August 10, fans became concerned about the state of their relationship.

However, a source close to the couple claimed they’re “making it work” despite the being hit with the challenges of long distance and hectic schedules.

While the Dune star has been filming in a Budapest studio, another insider revealed that the production will soon head to Jordan and Abu Dhabi for its next leg, potentially opening the door for a reunion as the dynamic would change.

Although those locations are geographically even farther from Kylie’s Beverly Hills home than Budapest, the timing may align for a reunion, especially as filming enters a new phase.

“They FaceTime most days. They miss each other and are totally fine,” the source said, adding that both are juggling tight work commitments. “"She’s a mom and she works as well. She has a lot of responsibilities in LA. Timothée’s schedule is grueling, with very little downtime.”

Although fans are convinced the couple hasn’t seen each other in over a month, another insider confirmed, “She visited him in July.”

Now, with the Dune 3 set soon moving to the Middle East, some believe a reunion could be on the cards.

A change in location might just offer the couple a moment to reconnect away from the Hollywood spotlight, silencing the rumours for good.