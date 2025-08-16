GTA 5, GTA Online get massive update before GTA 6

GTA 5 and GTA Online received a major graphics update before the launch of GTA 6

Rockstar announced the NVIDIA DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation graphics update to GTA 5, nine months before the arrival of GTA 6.

The new update is for the PC Enhanced version of GTA 5, released earlier this year, which already has technical and graphical updates and not for the original “Legacy” version that was introduced in 2015.

The upgrades include: Ray Tracing, Faster Loading, new GTA Online Hao’s Special Works vehicle upgrades, improved user interface, and the Career Builder.

Rockstar Games confirmed that, “Players who already own the Legacy version of GTA V and GTA Online for PC can upgrade to the Enhanced version at no cost."

NVIDIA DLSS 4 graphics is a major technical improvement for GeForce RTX 40 and 50 Series GPUs. It will boost the performance and make the game smoother. DLSS 4 will work with existing Ray tracing effects.

According to NVIDIA's official press release, “At 4K, with ray tracing and all other settings maxed out, DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation increase GeForce RTX 50 Series frame rates by an average of 3.9X, giving players high fidelity action and fast, fluid gameplay in Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced.”

Nvidia has also launched a new Game Ready Driver (version 580.97) to enhance performance for the update and to support the enhanced version of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.

The gaming community is anticipating the trailer, details about GTA 6, which is scheduled to launch on May 26, 2026.

The latest update signifies that Rockstar is still dedicated to investing time, resources, and development efforts in GTA V.

Millions of players are actively playing the game. The players’ base is not just large but consistent and continuously growing. GTA Online is the primary driver behind such a huge base.

Did GTA 5 get a graphics update?

Yes, GTA 5 and GTA Online got a visual update for the PC version, adding support for NVIDIA DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation.