K-pop group Blackpink makes history with record-breaking Wembley concert

Blackpink have made history by becoming the first K-pop girl band to headline Wembley Stadium, delivering a powerful show that fans will remember forever.

The South Korean superstars Jisoo, Jennie Kim, Rose and Lisa performed for more than two hours in front of 70,000 crowd on Thursday night. Their high energy performances featured hit songs, stunning choreography and emotional moment that highlighted their bond as a group.

Lisa called the night “an absolute honour,” dedicating the show to the crowd. Jennie added, “It’s an epic dream, and it still feels unreal.”

Blackpink are already the first K-pop girl group to sell over one million albums, and now they join global stars like BTS, Taylor Swift, and Michael Jackson as Wembley headliners. The show was part of their Deadline world tour, which includes 31 concerts in 16 cities.

Their new single Jump has also broken YouTube records, becoming the most watched video in a single day with 26 million views.

By the end of the tour, Blackpink are expected to break their own record for the highest grossing tour by a female group, which they first set during their Born Pink tour.

The Wembley concert opened with explosive performance of Kill This Love, How You Like That and Pink Venom. Fans waved glowing pink lightsticks as lasers and pyrotechnic lit up the stadium.

Each member also performed solo stages, Lisa brought her rockstar energy, Jennie impressed with Like Jennie, Rose delivered stadium sized ballad, and Jisoo impressed with her powerful vocals.

But the biggest cheers came when the four reunited, showing why fans call them the “One True 4.” Song like Pretty Savage, Forever Young and Boombayah kept the crowd on their feet.

Although the is tour is named as a reunion, Blackpink’s performance proved they are stronger than ever. The members balanced their solo success with their teamwork on stage, leaving fans excited for the group’s next chapter.

As confetti fell during the last performance, Rose asked Jisoo about her feelings, Jisoo lifted both thumbs and said it all, a happy historic night of K-pop Wembley.