Jordan Peterson diagnosed with chronic immune system dysfunction

Jordan Peterson is ‘taking time off everything’ amid a chronic health diagnosis

Dr Jordan B. Peterson, the author of 12 Rules of Life, is “taking time off everything” amid a chronic health diagnosis after being exposed to a “particularly moldy environment”, his daughter says.

Mikhaila Peterson, a 33-year-old daughter, posted on her X handle @MikhailaFuller about the health condition of his father, who is suffering from chronic inflammatory response syndrome (CIRS).

The controversial Canadian psychologist is forced to cancel his European tour and upcoming podcasts.

“Hey guys, @jordanpeterson is taking some time off everything,” she wrote.

“He was diagnosed with CIRS (chronic inflammatory response syndrome) due to a genetic predisposition that causes the immune system to have an inability to identify and detoxify mold/bacteria in indoor air (the genetic predisposition is not that rare, it’s in about 25 percent of people but he has a severe version).”

“Recently, he was exposed to a particularly moldly environment while helping clean out my grandfather’s house after he passed away, which severely flared symptoms.”

Major health agencies do not recognise CIRS as a medical diagnosis or disease. Mikhaila also confirmed that this health issue is not related to previous conditions of akathisia, and he was not on any sort of medication.

The highly influential public intellectual is an author of several best-selling books and has a great audience worldwide. He rose to fame in 2016 after publicly criticising Bill C-16, a Canadian law that provides legal protection to transgender individuals regarding the use of “gender pronouns.”

In October 2024, Justin Trudeau suggested under oath that the Russian media outlet RT has been funding Jordan Peterson. The author responded by taking legal action against the Prime Minister.

In 2024, Mr. Peterson published his fourth book, We Who Wrestle with God: Perceptions of the Divine.

Professor Against Political Correctness has a YouTube channel with the name Jordan B Peterson. His lectures are world-famous. He made popular appearances on The Joe Rogan Experience and Daily Wire.

Is Jordan Peterson conservative or liberal?

Jordan Peterson is branded as a conservative. He made several appearances on conservative media channels.