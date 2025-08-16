Deer hunter spots rare subtropical wood Stork in Wisconsin’ wilds

A rare subtropical wood stork was spotted in Wisconsin’s Columbia County, about 35 miles northeast of Madison, in the Mud Lake Wildlife Area.

The bird was first seen by a deer hunter on Sunday (August 9) according to Jeff Bahls, president of the Horicon Marsh Bird Club.

The hunter took some photos of the stork and sent them to Bahls, who also worked with the Wildlife technician for the state Department of Natural Resources.

Bahls confirmed that the bird in question was indeed a wood stork.

As per Jeff Bahls account, the spotted wood stork was likely a juvenile, indicated by its light-colored bill, which is characteristic of young birds. Adult wood storks typically develop black bills as they mature.

How Jeff Bahls sighted the rare wood stork?

Jeff sighted the rare wood stork by trekking into the wildlife area himself on Monday and observing the bird. Other hikers also caught a glimpse of it that day.

The Wood stork was last seen flying northeast with a flock of pelicans on Tuesday (August 12) morning.

Where are Wood storks found?

Wood storks are typically found in Gulf Coast states and Central and South America. They’re the only stork species that breeds in the United States, as per the details available on the Florida and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Lesser knowns facts about Wood storks

Wood storks are impressive birds, reaching lengths of 35-45 inches (89-114 cm) and sporting wingspans of around 5.5 feet (1.7 meters).

They have distinctive scaly gray skin on their heads and upper necks instead of feathers. One of their unique trails is their limited vocal range, producing only a hissing sound.

However, wood storks are not immune to climate change, which is adversely affecting their habitats and forcing them north.

Besides immature wood storks typically don’t have established territories and often explore during late summer.

Bahls, who first spotted this rare Wood stork, believes the one that visited Wisconsin probably just got lost.

Like the wood stork, species such as shorebirds are usually found in Gulf Coast states and Central and South America, making the wood stork’s appearance in Wisconsin unusual.