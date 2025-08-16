Kylie Jenner ‘making it work’ despite Timothee Chalamet skipped birthday

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are going strong despite the challenges of a long-distance relationship.

Breakup rumours continue to swirl after the Dune star failed to publicly wish a happy birthday to Kylie, who turned 28 on August 10, especially as the couple hasn't been seen together in over a month.

While fans grew concerned, reports emerged suggesting that the Khy founder and the Oscar nominated actor, who made their red carpet debut as a couple in May at the 70th David di Donatello Awards in Rome, are "making it work."

"They haven’t seen each other for a few weeks only because Timothee’s been filming Dune in a studio in Budapest, and Kylie’s been working too," a source cited the A -listers' hectic schedule as the reason of their temporary separation. "She visited him in July."

"But even though Kylie has a private jet, the flight is still 12 hours," the confidant explained. "She’s a mom and she works as well. She has a lot of responsibilities in LA. Timothée’s schedule is grueling, with very little downtime."

"They're making it work though," the insider added. "They FaceTime most days. They miss each other and are totally fine."



Amid rampant breakup rumours, Kylie shut down the speculation with a subtle move.

While A Complete Unknown actor missed his girlfriend’s birthday, he has been actively promoting his upcoming film Marty Supreme on Instagram.

Kylie showed her support by liking a clip from the trailer. Notably, the couple also marked another milestone in their relationship on July 1, as she began following the Irish actor on Instagram, two years after they first started dating.