Champion bodybuilder Hayley McNeff passes away at 37: Cause of death still a mystery? Here's why

Champion bodybuilder and fitness influencer Hayley McNeff has died at 37.

McNeff was known for state titles, sports success and humor, featured in a bodybuilding documentary and later pursued psychology.

McNeff was not just a bodybuilding champion but also a life coach. Her death on August 8 was described by his family as “unexpected but peaceful.”

Her friends and family will gather today August 16, (Saturday) in her honor.

From playground games to bodybuilding stardom

Born and raised in Concord, Massachusetts, McNeff graduated from Concord-Carlisle High School before earning her bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

From an early age, she excelled in sports including equestrian competitions, board diving and skiing. These achievements laid the foundation for the dedication she later brought to bodybuilding.

McNeff’s traded in her day job for dumbbells and quickly flexed her way to the top, racking up state titles in Maryland and Delaware.

McNeff’s determination and discipline propelled her to the pinnacle of competitive bodybuilding. She was featured in the 2005 documentary Raising the Bar, which showcased her journey in the competitive bodybuilding world. After achieving immense success, she eventually retired from competition.

Hayley McNeff: A life beyond bodybuilding

After retirement from the bodybuilding career, McNeff switched to academics, pursued a graduate degree in psychology

She was known for her energy, determination, and commitment to her friendships.

The actual cause of her surprise death is still a mystery. McNeff, years before her death showed off her gym progress on Instagram handle, as reported by The Sun.

What did Hayley's father say about her death?

Her father, Dave McNeff, fondly remembered Hayley’s boundless energy and determination, saying: "She had boundless energy and was very determined to achieve whatever she set out to do."

Peer bodybuilder, Dave Palumbo also paid tribute on Instagram, describing her as a “Super intelligent and a person with tremendous potential.”

McNeff’s unwavering commitment and passion earned her tremendous success in the world of bodybuilding, leaving a lasting legacy in the fitness community.