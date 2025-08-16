Lily Collins makes 'Emily In Paris' shine brighter in season five

Lily Collins, iconic Hollywood star who is best known for her charming aura and bold performance in Netflix hit Emily In Paris, recently lit up the Italian city of Venice while filming the highly awaited fifth season of the series.

The 36 year old actress was spotted on the terrace of the luxurious St Regis Hotel where she filmed with her co star Ashley Park.

Lily looked effortlessly glamorous in a red and white paisley co ord styled over a sparkling white sequin bandeau top. Whereas, Ashley also impressed with her chic appearance as the two actresses were seen chatting at a table beautifully set with flowers and coffee cups.

However, the scene added a touch of elegance to the show’s filming which has already stirred excitement among fans.

The upcoming season takes Emily’s story beyond Paris and into Italy. At the end of the last season Emily was torn between staying in Paris or starting a new life in Rome. Her romance with Gabriel had already fallen apart after a string of dramatic events including a fake pregnancy scandal.

The story now moves toward Emily’s bond with Marcello and the possibility of a new beginning in Rome that promises love, ambition and unexpected turns.