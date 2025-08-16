John Cena finally speaks out about big change in appearance

John Cena shared an honest and uplifting story about a change that gave him a big boost in confidence.

The 48 year old actor said that he had been nervous to talk about it at first but once he saw the results, he felt no reason to hide it.

Speaking to Extra, John explained that he went to Dr. Anderson when he was dealing with a lot of hair loss. The doctor taught him how to keep his existing hair healthy, guided him on daily treatments, and moved some of his hair to areas that needed it.

The Heads of State star said the results made him feel great and that he was not ashamed to share his experience. However, he even encouraged other men facing the same problem to look into their options.

The WWE star also revealed that the procedure only took one day and was easy to access and he reminded men who are struggling that they are not alone, and while it may not be the right choice for everyone, it worked perfectly for him.

He also saw it as a way to help his acting career since different hairstyles could help him take on different roles.

In another interview with People, the star admitted that he wished he had done it a decade earlier but he let the shame stop him.

John further pointed out that most men deal with thinning or balding hair and there was nothing to be embarrassed about. For him, the change brought back his confidence and opened up new opportunities, something he now calls life changing.