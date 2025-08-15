Queen Camilla reduced to tears by war hero in presence of King Charles

Queen Camilla breaks down in tears by war hero in presence of King Charles

Queen Camilla was reduced to tears after her husband, King Charles, received a heartfelt title from a war hero during the commemoration ceremony of VJ Day's 80th anniversary.

On August 15, the royal couple stepped out to take part in a remembrance service honouring those who sacrificed their precious lives during World War II at the National Arboretum in Staffordshire.

As reported by Hello! Magazine, a 105-year-old Yavar Abbas paid tribute to the cancer-stricken King and his "beloved" during the sombre event, leaving Camilla emotional.

He lauded King Charles' determination to serve people despite undergoing cancer treatment. He saluted the monarch and called him "my brave King."

For the event, the King wore the Stone Field Marshal Number 4 uniform, whereas Queen Camilla chose to dress in a white dress.

The royal couple's outing came after King Charles addressed the nation via a pre-recorded audio message, recalling the historic words of his late grandfather, "The war is over."

He said, "On this day of profound remembrance, I speak to you in that same spirit of commemoration and celebration as we honour anew all those whose service and sacrifice saw the forces of liberty prevail."

It is important to note that Prince William and Princess Kate did not join King Charles and Queen Camilla for the VJ Day event; however, the Waleses released a statement remembering the great sacrifices of the British and Commonwealth countries' ancestors.