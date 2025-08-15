Supernova triggered by black hole discovered for first time

A supernova likely triggered by the destructive pull of a nearby black hole has been observed by astronomers in a spectacular cosmic event.

This one-of-a-kind discovery published in The Astrophysical Journal is a groundbreaking study in understanding how massive stars meet their explosive ends.

The event, titled SN 2023zkd, was first detected in July, 2023 by an AI-powered sky survey at California’s Palomar Observatory.

At the beginning, it appeared as a typical supernova but it defied expectations by reigniting months after showing signs of fading.

This incident of brightening again is highly unusual and has never occurred before.

Astronomers classify supernovae into two categories, i.e., thermonuclear explosions or collapsing iron-core giants.

However, this particular SN 2023zkd did not fit either.

According to the data, the star had been brightening for four years before finally exploding. The period is far more extended than usual.

The researchers also observed that the light patterns confirmed the interactions with the surrounding gas.

Astronomer V. Ashley Villar stated: “2023zkd shows some of the clearest signs we’ve seen of a massive star interacting with a companion in the years before explosion.”

It is also noted that a nearby blackhole had wrapped the star’s demise, either by triggering the explosion through gravitational forces or tearing the star apart before it could naturally go supernova.

The lead author Alexander Gagliano stated: “Our analysis shows that the blast was sparked by a catastrophic encounter with a black hole companion, and is the strongest evidence to date that such close interactions can actually denote a star.”