Meghan Markle dazzles in £6k necklace for glamorous Netflix series trailer

Meghan Markle stuns in diamond necklace

Meghan Markle is adding a touch of sparkle to her Netflix comeback.

In the newly released trailer for the second series of her hit Netflix programme, the Duchess of Sussex is spotted wearing a dazzling £6,000 necklace.

Sharing the teaser on social media on Tuesday, Meghan wrote: “The best moments are made to be shared. With Love, Meghan returns August 26th on @netflix.”

Set to the upbeat rhythm of Bobby Day’s Rockin’ Robin, the preview teases moments with the Duchess’s star-studded guests.

Among them is celebrity chef José Andrés, seen chatting with Meghan as she wears the striking ‘Tattoo Diamond & Blackened Gold Pendant’ by Jessica McCormack, an 18-carat blackened white and yellow gold piece adorned with diamonds, priced at $8,100 (£6,000).

The trailer, pieced together from upcoming episodes, promises more warmth, glamour, and candid moments when Meghan’s series returns later this month.

One lighthearted clip shows The Duchess chatting with celebrity chef José Andrés about her love of seafood.

“You know who doesn’t like lobster? My husband,” she quips, prompting Andrés to tease: “And you married him anyway?”

On Tuesday, Meghan and Netflix revealed the full guest line-up for the new season a star-studded mix of close friends, culinary greats, and style icons.

The roster includes TV personality Chrissy Teigen, fashion guru Tan France, and acclaimed chefs David Chang, Samin Nosrat, Christina Tosi, and Michelin-starred Clare Smyth.