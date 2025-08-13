‘Alien’ mummies discovered in Peru, DNA test reveals truth

A grave digger in Peru discovered unusual mummified bodies in 2015, captivating scientists and conspiracy theorists alike. Now genetic testing has also fueled an interesting theory.

The remains caught the attention due to their distinct features as they had three fingers and three toes.

Three major theories emerged at that time:

Remains of Aliens

Remains of unknown human species

Scientists declared it to be an elaborate hoax

Now, the genetic testing carried out on 24 of these bodies revealed that they preserved tissues, muscles and organs.

The American Alchemy podcast host Jessi Michels, who recently visited the archeological site, has now put the “alien” theory to rest.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, “I found no evidence suggesting that they are not from the Earth. The remains might represent a previously unknown subterranean species.”

He added that a gene mutation linked to congenital conditions that causes digit deformation in humans was discovered in the mummies by the bioinformatic experts.

The genetic examination further solidified the claims of the remains belonging to some ancient civilization. It revealed DNA samples from the mummies matched the human genetic profiles.

Ostrich Foot Syndrome causes a V-Shaped gap in hand or foot

Scientists also cross checked the findings against known terrestrial organisms and environmental DNA to differentiate genuine ancient sequences from noise.

Jessi has also shared that there’s a tribe in Zimbabwe whose bodies are similar to those found in remains.

There exist a congenital condition called Ostrich Foot Syndrome which causes a V-Shaped gap in hand or foot due to absence of one or more central digits.

The lead expert investigator Dr David Ruiz Vela has suggested that the mummies could be hybrid, adding that deeper DNA analysis is needed to uncover the remains’ origins.