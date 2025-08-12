Sutton Foster to narrate the audiobook of Stephanie Garber’s adult novel

Hugh Jackman’s girlfriend Sutton Foster is all set to narrate the audiobook of Stephanie Garber’s adult debut novel.

The audiobook of new novel, Alchemy of Secrets, from Macmillan Audio, will release later this year, per PEOPLE.

In a statement shared via the outlet, the Younger actress is a fan of Garber, who is also known for her Caraval and Once Upon a Broken Heart series.

“I've been a devoted fan of Stephanie Garber's incredible storytelling for years; she crafts these worlds you just ache to get lost in,” explained the Tony Award winner.

Sutton stated, “It's such a thrill and a genuine honour to be asked to narrate Alchemy of Secrets.”

According to the outlet, the official synopsis of the novel follows “Holland St. James, a college student intrigued by a class about local myths. Holland’s belief in magic grows after she tracks down a legend about the Watch Man, who predicts when people will die”.

In the book, the “local legend warns Holland of her upcoming death if she does not find an ancient object called the Alchemical Heart”.

“Along her journey through Los Angeles, she quickly learns that she needs to be careful about who she trusts.”

Meanwhile, Alchemy of Secrets will be published on October 7 and is now available for preorder.