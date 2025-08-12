Hamster viral 'Grandma' Bambi proves age is just number: Know every detail here

While most viral animals capture hearts in life, one adorable pet hamster is surprisingly winning minds over with her story even after passing.
Bambi, a three year-old dwarf hamster, has gone viral on the internet due to her adorable appearance and remarkable longevity.
Bambi's owner, Angelina, shared a heartwarming video of Bambi on her TikTok account that captured the hearts of many and so far have been viewed over 35 million times with 5 million comments, that speaks volume of the love Bambi has received, and it’s still counting.
Bambi, with her bald body and wobbly legs, her unique look has brought smiles to faces everywhere.
What’s remarkable about Bambi is that she’s considered an elderly hamster, given that the average lifespan of a dwarf hamster is typically around 1.5 to 2 years.
If you’re in the same boat, you won’t have to wonder anymore, captioned Bambi’s owner, Angelina, a separate video compilation of her famous pet last week, and no surprises this time also. As the Bambi video went viral as if she were still alive. What a beautiful way to remember and celebrate this hamster’s life!
Dwarf hamsters have a relatively short lifespan, typically ranging from 1.5 to 2 years. Reaching 3 years old is indeed a rare feat for these tiny creatures, making Bambi’s longevity all the more remarkable.
Comparing Hamster lifespans:
Factors affecting Hamster lifespan:
Bambi’s story spotlights the importance of providing optimal care for these small but lovable pets.
Her standout lifespan is a testament to the dedication and love of her owner, Angelina.
