Tropical Storm Erin expected to strengthen into first Atlantic Hurricane of 2025

Tropical Storm Erin is currently developing in the eastern Atlantic and is expected to mature into the first major hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season by August 14, 2025.

The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) reported that the hurricane still has low chances to threaten the U.S.

Tropical Storm Erin is churning at 430 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 45mph and moving west at 21 mph.

The NHC has predicted that the storm will move slowly over the coming days while intensifying.

Meteorologists forecast that the hurricane can result in winds reaching 80mph.

It is expected that by August 16, 2025, the hurricane will have strengthened enough to be classified as a major hurricane of category 3 with winds reaching up to 115 mph.

According to the NHC, it is too early to predict whether Erin will potentially affect the U.S. East Coast, Bermuda, or the northern Leeward Islands.

However, officials warn residents in the hurricane prone areas to be prepared as the storm develops.

Currently, there are no adequate warnings in place for hurricanes.

NHC asserts to track Erin's progress and give updates as the storm evolves.

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season which lasts from June 1, 2025 to November 30, 2025 has a 50% chance of having more activity than usual as reported by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

There are 13 to 18 predicted named storms with only 2-5 having the potential to develop into major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

To date, the season has experienced five named storms including Andrea, Barry, Chantal, Dexter, and Erin. On average, the season typically produces 14 named storms.