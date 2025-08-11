Masked thieves steal $7000 worth of Labubu dolls from California store: watch

A California toy store, “One Stop Sales," shared the CCTV footage in which burglars targeted the ultra-popular Labubu collectible dolls.

The victim store claimed that the stolen Labubus are worth $7,000 marking a massive loss for them.

From the surveillance footage from the toy store in La Puente, it is clearly visible that four masked thieves entered the store by smashing its front door at 1:29 a.m. on August 6, 2025.

All four thieves were wearing hoodies with their faces covered up.

They ransacked shelves, and loaded boxes of highly trending dolls into a stolen vehicle (Toyota Tacoma) before escaping.

Police later recovered the truck, but suspects haven't been identified till now, as reported by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Hong Kong artist, Kasing Lung, designed the viral Labubu dolls which have become a worldwide obsession since their 2015 debut.

Originally, they are priced at $30 but rare editions now fetch thousands of dollars on the resale market as celebrity collectors like Rihanna, Lizzo, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa have fueled the market.

In an Instagram post, the store’s team wrote: “Today we got robbed , and they took all of our inventory trashed our store , we are still in shock.”

During an interview with KABCTV, co-owner Joanna Avendano said, “We worked so hard to get to this point, [only] for them just to come in and like nothing, take it all away.”

The police are currently investigating the matter and reviewing the footage. In addition, secondary market sales are also being tracked as their high resale values make them a prime target for theft.