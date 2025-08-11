Record rainfall triggers flash flooding inwisconsin, forces state fair closure

Record rainfall triggers flash flooding in Wisconsin, forces state fair closure

Torrential rains set off catastrophic flash flooding across southeastern Wisconsin on August 9, 2025, setting new rainfall records and forcing premature closure of the Wisconsin State Fair.

Milwaukee experienced its second-wettest day in recorded history with 5.74 inches of rain, shattering the previous daily record of 1.64 inches.

The massive rainfall triggered flash floods, mobilizing emergency responders across the state.

Overnight, the Milwaukee rescue team handled approximately 614 flood-related emergencies.

The water level at the Milwaukee River reached 11.19 ft. at Estabrook Park, surpassing its 2010 flood level.

Due to emergencies, the Lynyrd Skynyrd concert at the State Fair was cancelled and ultimately, they closed the fairgrounds for the final day.

Representatives of the Wisconsin State Fair announced: “After last night’s flash flooding resulted in the early closure of State Fair Park, Wisconsin State Fair officials have determined the Fair Park will not reopen for Sunday, August 10. We understand the disappointment you may feel as our team works all year for these 11 days. However, the safety of our Fairgoers, team, partners, and vendors will always be our top priority.”

The videos circulating on social media showed disastrous scenes of fairgoers wading through knee-deep water as they evacuated.

Severe flooding damaged the infrastructure particularly in nearby Wauwatosa with entire neighborhoods underwater.

Meteorologists warned that the flood threat continues for the southern plains in Milwaukee, with Central Kansas and Missouri at the highest risk of flash flooding.

Till now, no serious injuries or fatalities have been reported despite the widespread damage.

However, rescue teams continue to assess the full extent of the destruction as water levels gradually recede.