Emma Thompson makes shocking revelation about US President interaction

Emma Thompson has recently made shocking revelation about her interaction with US President Donald Trump.

While speaking at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, the British actress opened up about a call from Donald on the same day her divorce from ex-husband Kenneth Branagh was finalised.

The Sense And Sensibility actress recalled she was in a trailer on the set of 1998 movie, Primary Colors when her phone rang and on the other side, it was Donald, per Telegraph.

“I thought it was a joke and asked, ‘How can I help you?’ Maybe he needed directions from someone,” said the 66-year-old.

Emma remarked, “Then he said: ‘I’d love you to come and stay at one of my beautiful places. Maybe we could have dinner.’”

Cruella actress disclosed her response at the Swiss festival, saying, “Well, that’s very sweet. Thank you so much. I’ll get back to you.”

Emma mentioned that Donald, who had separated from his second wife, model Marla Maples, was in search of someone “suitable” for him to date at the time.

“I realised that on that day, my divorce decree had come through. And I bet he’s got people looking for suitable people he could take out on his arm,” explained the Love Actually actress.

Emma continued, “You know, a nice divorcée, that’s what he was looking for”.

“And he found the number in my trailer. I mean, that’s stalking,” she stated.

Donald however added, “I could have gone on a date with Donald, and then I would have a story to tell. I could have changed the course of American history.”