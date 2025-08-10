Kourtney Kardashian sets record straight on pregnancy rumours

Kourtney Kardashian is once again shutting down pregnancy rumours surrounding her and husband Travis Barker.

The 46-year-old reality star and Poosh founder shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, including one of her holding her youngest son, Rocky Thirteen, on her lap during a boat ride.

However, some eagle-eyed fans noticed that the child was covering her stomach, sparking speculation about a possible baby bump.

Kourtney didn't hesitate to respond to the rumors, firing back at commenters with a dash of humour. When one fan asked if she was pregnant again, Kourtney quipped, "Eating pancakes and jumping off cliffs."

She later clarified on her Instagram story that she was holding her son that way because she was breastfeeding him at the moment the photo was taken.

This isn't the first time Kourtney has addressed pregnancy rumours recently. Last month, she shared a carousel of photos from her vacation in Portofino, Italy, which led some fans to speculate about a possible pregnancy based on her appearance in a bikini photo.

Kourtney responded to the rumors, saying her look could be attributed to "breastfeeding, eating gelato, focaccia, pasta, not working out and living my best damn life baby!"

Kourtney, who welcomed her youngest child with Travis Barker in November 2023, is no stranger to defending herself against online trolls and body-shaming comments.

She has four children, including sons Mason, 15, Reign, 10, and daughter Penelope, 12, with her ex-partner Scott Disick, and Rocky with Travis Barker.