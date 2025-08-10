How Selena Gomez convinced Jennifer Aniston to join social media?

Jennifer Aniston opened up about how Selena Gomez became a guiding force in her journey into the world of social media.

The 56-year-old actress revealed that the 33-year-old music icon and actress has been an “angel” for her in helping her become more comfortable online.

Aniston, who first joined Instagram back in 2019 to promote her haircare line LolaVie Glossing Detangler, told People magazine, “Selena helps me lean into social media. She’s so effortless when it comes to that. And she’s just an angel who I love spending time with.”

She also shared that her longtime friend and former Friends co-star Courteney Cox also played a big role in inspiring her creative side when it came to product design.

“What haven’t I learned from Courteney? We usually talk interviews or design. It kind of bores people to tears when we get into a room together. But it’s what we love. It’s our love language,” the Murder Mystery star said.

Despite her growing online presence, Aniston admitted that she was careful not to get caught up in endless scrolling. “I’ve been trying not to doomscroll."

I try to stay away from the noise as much as possible. Thankfully, my algorithm is animals, architecture, hair and spiritual affirmations. So it’s not that doomy,” she explained.

Away from work, the We're The Millers star described her evenings as peaceful and grounded. “I come home, I’m with my dogs. I’ll put on music. I’ll talk to some friends on the phone, like people used to do.

I like to just zone out to a great documentary, find something that’s going to be light on my heart and make me laugh. Maybe have friends over for dinner."

For the unversed, Jennifer Aniston is currently seeing Jim Curtis, a wellness expert, after facing many heartbreaks.