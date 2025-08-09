Justin Bieber sneaks some time out with Hailey ahead of big celebration

Justin Bieber and his beloved wife Hailey Bieber sneak some time out of their busy schedules for a dinner date with something special on the horizon.

On Friday, August 8, the Baby hitmaker and the model, 28, stepped out together in Santa Monica without their son Jack Blues Bieber.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, savoured a peaceful night out before shifting into full celebration mode for their son’s first birthday later this month on August 22.

The parents of one enjoyed eating out at the celebrity hotspot, Giorgio Baldi, after arriving at the popular eatery at sunset.

In a sweet gesture, the Sorry singer reportedly, held the car door open for his wife before heading into the celebrity hotspot together.

The Rhode owner spent some quality time with her husband after the family of three made sweet appearance in the pop star’s latest visual for a Swag track.

Yukon, the second single from Justin’s seventh album Swag, marked the soon-to-be one year-old baby’s debut appearance in a music video.

The Yummy chart topper and Hailey are set to mark a major milestone in their parenting journey as their only baby’s first birthday approaches.

In August 2024, the couple announced that they have welcomed their first child in a sweet Instagram post and since then protected his privacy by not showing his face on social media.

"WELCOME HOME. JACK BLUES BIEBER," Justin, 31, captioned the delightful announcement at the time along with an adorable snapshot of his baby boy's tiny foot.

Hailey later reposted the same image to her own Instagram stories.