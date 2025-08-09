Gracie Abrams performs heartfelt rendition of Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’

Gracie Abrams mesmerised the crowd the during her concert in Los Angeles with a powerful rendition of all time fan-favourite Taylor Swift's song All Too Well (10-minute version).

During the B-stage portion of her Secret of Us Tour set at the Kia Forum, the That's So True singer-songwriter surprised the audience with the performance.

Before she began singing, the Close To You hitmaker gave a sweet shout-out to her pal and former tourmate, saying, "I was talking to her earlier today."

"It just is not lost on me that the reason that a lot of us know each other is because I got to meet many of you through doing the Eras Tour with Taylor," she added.

The I Told You Things crooner, continued, "I just feel like I’m forever missing what that experience was. I know we all feel that way … I wanted to sing a song for you that I'll forever wish I wrote, if you’ve got 10 minutes."

Abrams then went to belt out the entire10-minute version along with the fans who screamed-sing to each word of the original 2012 song.

The performance came eight months after Swift warped up her record breaking Eras Tour after two years in December 2024. Abrams joined her as the opener on the final North American leg.

Adams is now nearing towards the ending of her own headlining tour, with only four more shows to perform. She will now be heading to Colorado for two shows on August 11 and 12 and then to Mexico City on August 26 – 27.