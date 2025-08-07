Dubai-style kunafa chocolate recalled worldwide over major health risk

After getting worldwide fame the popular Dubai chocolate is again making waves on the internet but this time for different reason.

The chunky kunafa-pistachio bar wrapped in a solid chocolate coating was initially introduced in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and then it travelled the world becoming everyone’s favorite after having it.

It went viral worldwide with the name "Dubai Chocolate".

Consumer express that the experience of tasting this unique chocolate combination was very different than any other chocolate.

The viral Kunafa chocolate, once popular for its unique taste, has made people lose interest instantly after major health risk linked to it was revealed.

Stocks of Dubai chocolate have been removed from the shelves in Canada, U.K. and other parts of the world leading to major decline in sales.

According to Global news, the famous Dubai chocolate product is being recalled due to salmonella probable contamination.

“Canadians should throw the recalled product or return it to where they were purchased,” the Canadian Food Inspection Authority (CFIA) said, adding that the recall was triggered by the test results.

CFIA informed: "The food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but it can make people sick. People may experience short-term fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea”.

“Young children, pregnant women and elderly people with weak immune system may contract serious or deadly infections,” said CFIA.

The debate does not end here as the Dubai-style chocolate was also recalled in U.K. over missing nut warning.

In a recent development an alert has been issued across U.K. over multiple Dubai chocolates which contained undeclared nuts.

The Dubai chocolate warning updated again as more products pose threat to nut-allergy concerns. The debate initiated as multiple brands of Dubai chocolate failed to mention that their products contain nuts.

Food Standard Agency (FSA) warned people about serious risk to anyone with an "allergy to peanuts" as of the labelling error at the chocolate does not declare complete food ingredients in chocolates.

Businesses have been warned to mention complete product details and replace ingredients which are major health risks.

Moreover, sellers of these products have been told to withdraw them from sales and fix the issues.