Mariah Carey shares how she ‘saved’ herself from recent wardrobe malfunction

Mariah Carey addresses recent wardrobe blip

Mariah Carey may have dazzled the crowd at Brighton Pride, but behind the glamour and glitter, the pop icon had to do some quick thinking to keep a wardrobe mishap under wraps.

The 56-year-old singer headlined the event on August 2, delivering an unforgettable performance that had the audience cheering. But during the show, something unexpected happened, and it nearly stole the spotlight.

While speaking on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on August 6, Carey opened up about the backstage drama that almost made its way to center stage.

“It was a lot of rehearsing and then we had a wardrobe malfunction, which was kind of not cool,” she admitted. “It was right in the front area. I saved it, nobody saw it. Otherwise, it would've been talked about.”

She didn’t specify which of her eye-catching outfits caused the issue, but she recalled how she handled it in the moment.

“I turned around and walked through the dancers,” she said, adding, “I was so mad.” Her quick reaction not only saved the performance but also ensured the audience never noticed a thing.

Carey, known for her graceful stage presence and decades-long career of show-stopping moments, didn’t let the incident slow her down.

Following the performance, she posted a recap on Instagram, calling it “An unforgettable night.”

Carey took the stage in a series of stunning looks that left fans in awe.

She wore two sparkling ombré bodycon dresses with plunging necklines, each paired with thigh-high silver boots.

One of the outfits was topped off with a dazzling jacket featuring the message “Protect the Dolls” emblazoned on the back.

She also changed into a gold cowl-neck mini dress with matching boots, and later an elegant black slip dress paired with glittery platform heels.