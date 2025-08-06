NFL bans smelling salts for 2025 season following FDA warning

The National (American) Football League (NFL) has banned the use of smelling salts ahead of the 2025 season. The announcement was made via memo to teams on Tuesday, July 6.

The decision comes in the wake of U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) 2024 warning about the smelling salts and other ammonia inhalants (AI).

The ban extends to almost all athlete activities throughout the season, including pregame activities, games, halftimes, on the sidelines and even in locker rooms.

The memo sent to the teams by the NFL management quoted 2024 FDA warning in which the drug authority expressed concerns about lack of evidence supporting the safety and efficacy of ammonia inhalants marketed for improving mental alertness or boosting energy.”

The memo reads, “The FDA noted potential negative effects from AI use. Also have the potential to mask certain neurologic signs and symptoms, including some potential signs of concussion. As a result, the NFL Head, Neck, and Spine Committee recommended prohibiting the use of AIs for any purpose during play in the NFL.”

A page from the memo sent to NFL teams

Clubs have been prohibited from providing or supplying ammonia in any form. For clarity, ammonia refers to ammonia capsules, inhalers, ammonia in a cup or any form of smelling salts.

The ban stirred controversy as George Kittle expressed his grievances. The 49ers tight end quipped, “I have distraught all day. I considered retirement,” asking for middle ground amid the ban.