Shell trade threatens world’s most colourful snails

Some of the world’s most colourful snails, found only in Eastern Cuba, are close disappearing. Scientist from Cuba and the United Kingdom has started a new project to help save them.

Recently, scientists said they had started a project to save Polymita snail. These snails live only in Eastern Cuba, their shells are bright and beautiful, but this puts them in danger.

Collectors buy the shells to make jewellery. One UK seller posted seven shells online for £160. Experts said this trade could wipe out some snail species.

Professor Angus Davison from the University of Nottingham said people collect the snail because they are so colourful. “That’s the problem,” he added.

The most at-risk species is Polymita sulphurosa. It has a green shell with orange, yellow and blue swirls.

To help to save them Cuban expert Professor Bernardo Reyes Tur brought snails into his home. He faced blackouts and heat, but the snail was doing well.

In UK, scientist are studying the snail’s DNA. They want to learn how the shells get their colours. This could also help protect the snails.

By law, people need a permit to take these snails or their shells out of Cuba, but selling them in other countries is still legal.

The team hopes their work can stop the snails from disappearing forever.