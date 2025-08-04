4 astronauts arrive at ISS aboard SpaceX craft after 15-hour flight

SpaceX successfully delivered a new crew of four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday, August 2, 2025.

Amazingly, the SpaceX completed the flight in just 15 hours. NASA’s Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Japan’s Kimiya Yuni, and Russia’s Oleg Platonov, docked their Crew Dragon capsule, Endeavour, at 2:26 a.m. EDT.

Here’s a list of those National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) four astronauts who have successfully been docked at the International Space Station:

Zena Cardman (BASA): a NASA astronaut making her first spaceflight, originally assigned to a different mission.

Mike Fincke (NASA): an expert astronaut on his fourth spaceflight, initially training for the Boeing Starliner mission.

Kimiya Yui (JAXA): a Japanese astronaut on his second spaceflight, also initially assigned to the Starliner mission.

Oleg Platonov (Roscosmos): a Russian cosmonaut who was previously sidelined due to health issues.

The astronauts will spend at least six months abroad the ISS, conducting scientific research and experiments. Key projects include simulating lunar landing scenarios near the Moon’s South Pole as part of NASA’s Artemis program.

What to know about SpaceX Crew 11 mission

Rapid transit

Space X’s 15-hour journey highlights its capability for efficient transportation to low Earth orbit, although the Russian efficient Soyuz spacecraft holds the record for the quickest trip to Earth as early as Wednesday, August 6.

Crew Swap

The new crew will replace colleagues who have been on the ISS since March, with the outing crew scheduled to return to Earth as early as Wednesday, August 6.

International Cooperation

The ISS continues to serve as a symbol of global cooperation, with astronauts from multiple nations working together on scientific exploration projects for the common good of the humanity and the generations to come.

