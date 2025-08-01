SpaceX ISS launch halted just seconds before liftoff

SpaceX was forced to delay its rocket launch due to thick cloud cover as the American space technology company called off Thursday, July 31, planned launch of four astronauts to the International Space Station.

According to Associate Press News, the countdown was stopped at the one-minute and seven second mark.

The morning started with ideal weather, however, the wind picked up and the clouds rolled in. The launch was called off much to the disappointment of contemporary head of NASA and United States Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who was there for the launch event.

The U.S., Japanese and Russian crew will spend at least six months at the space station, replacing colleagues launched in March as the fill-ins for NASA’s two stuck astronauts.

SpaceX posted on X, formerly Twitter, “Standing down from today’s Falcon 9 launch of Dragon due to cloud cover at the launch site. Teams are now targeting Friday, August 1, for the launch of Dragon and crew-11 to the International Space Station.”

Previously, the company also shared a video featuring the members of crew-11 discussing the importance of space exploration on the road to making life multiplanetary.

Crew-11 on importance of space exploration to make life multiplanetary

It has been revealed that the weather is not favourable for the next launch as well which is planned for Friday, August 1, from Kennedy Space Center.