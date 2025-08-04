China’s robot soccer squads gear up for World Humanoid Robot Games

China has hosted a media preview for the World Humanoid Robot Sports Games, scheduled for mid-August in Beijing. The highly coveted event will feature the robot's soccer squads competing against each and training alongside human players.

In the football training session, five humanoid robots from the Tsinghua University and China Agriculture University in Beijing took part at the National Speed Skating Oval.

Being autonomous in functionality, these AI-powered robots developed by Booster Robotics, dribbled, kicked, and stumbled their way across a soccer pitch. These robots are able to get back on their feet after being knocked down.

According to Yang Shaoshuai of the China Agriculture University, the football skills of these humanoid robots are likely to be comparable to those of children aged five to six. But, they possess the potential to develop the skills very rapidly.

In the upcoming event, other robotic teams from Netherlands and Portugal will also take part. The World Humanoid Robot Sports Games will feature 20 events, including gymnastics, dance, track and field.

The Beijing robot games organizing committee also reported the involvement of the United States in the competition, aiming to accelerate international cooperation in the robotics field.