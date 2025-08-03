Khloe Kardashian channels Kris Jenner in hilarious skit

Khloe Kardashian shows off uncanny resemblance with mom Kris Jenner

Khloe Kardashian can easily pass as her mom Kris Jenner as she proved in her latest video with the momager.

The 41-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Saturday, August 1, and shared a parody video of herself playing the role of her mom, 69.

The Khloe in Wonderland podcast host appeared to be dressed up as the business woman as he poured herself a drink while reenacting one of her mom’s infamous lines, "I am absolutely, mentally, spiritually, physically tired. It's just exhausting. So, definitely a to martini night—maybe three."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote, "it’s exhausting being kris jenner" in the caption.

Khloe’s getup came from the Freakier Friday parody video she participated in with her mom on Friday, August 1.

The pair parodied Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis’ Freaky Friday sequel, as they went through a "mystical body swap," which switched them into each other.

Kris herself shared the promo video on her Instagram account which showed the mother-daughter duo acting as each other.

Khloe and Kris ended up impressing several fans by their acting skills, who appreciated their impersonation in the comments.