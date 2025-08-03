Prince Harry battles to keep Invictus Games from hitting the sidelines

Prince Harry’s post royal ventures have been varied, but none carry the personal significance of the Invictus Games.

Founded by the Duke in 2014 to honour wounded, injured, and sick service personnel through adaptive sports, the event has long been his flagship project and a cornerstone of his public identity.

Now, with shifting public sentiment, tightened budgets, and political pressures, the future of both Invictus and Harry’s role in it appears increasingly uncertain.

The 2027 Invictus Games, pencilled in for Birmingham, England, are already facing significant hurdles.

The city council’s bankruptcy and limited national funding have left organisers scrambling for support.

But beyond the financial strain, there’s a more personal twist, behind the scenes talks reportedly include bringing in other senior royals Prince William, Princess Catherine, and even Zara and Mike Tindall to help bolster credibility, attract sponsors, and boost public interest.

Meghan Markle’s Invictus Games Role Sparks Criticism

Meghan Markle’s growing presence at the Invictus Games is drawing scrutiny from veterans and event insiders, with some questioning whether her involvement aligns with the competition’s values.

Her appearance at a recent Canadian Invictus event stirred backlash, as critics argued her high-fashion designer wardrobe and polished photo ops felt out of step with the Games’ focus on sacrifice, perseverance, and humility.

One attendee described the tone as having a “Hollywood detachment,” a perception that has caused unease among long-time supporters.

While Prince Harry has publicly defended Meghan’s contributions, calling her an “integral part” of the initiative, concerns persist.

Detractors fear that the added glitz and media spectacle surrounding her appearances could overshadow the achievements of the athletes and risk distancing the Games from its core mission.