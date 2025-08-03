Taylor Swift left 'speechless' with Travis Kelce's latest move

Travis Kelce took a significant step in his relationship with Taylor Swift by sharing a series of Instagram photos from their Montana vacation.

The post marked the first time Kelce featured Swift in his social media content, showcasing their growing comfort and seriousness in their high-profile romance.

The Montana trip wasn't just about the stunning scenery; it was also about quality time with close friends, including FOX Sports broadcaster Charissa Thompson and reporter Erin Andrews.

Thompson praised Swift, saying, "She's a 20 out of 20. She just is. She is so much fun." Kelce echoed this sentiment in his post, responding to Thompson's praise with, "She's a 20/20!! Some of the best memories of the offseason. Jimmy's forever!!!"

According to celebrity reporter Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop, Kelce ensured Swift was fully comfortable with the post before publishing it. "He ran every single image by her. He didn't want to post anything she wasn't 100% comfortable with. He respects her privacy, always has. It was a sign of respect. He's proud of her - but more importantly, he wants her to feel safe."

This thoughtful approach highlights Kelce's devotion to Swift and her boundaries.

The photo set from Montana showcased serene moments in snowy surroundings, with the couple dressed warmly in winter gear.

The intimate setting and close-knit group contributed to a tone of warmth, suggesting they've created a private life together away from the spotlight. Swift, known for protecting her personal life, appears to trust Kelce's judgment, and their relationship continues to flourish.